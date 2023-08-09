WORLD WAR "WE" (3) - KABUKI THEATRE

THE HELL ON EARTH GLOBALIST SOAP OPERA
Smoke&Mirrors (Subscribe please) - REMARQUE WAS ON THE MONEY https://www.bitchute.com/video/adnw9R9sr40F/
ZERO HEDGE ARTICLES
Oct 2022 - https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/major-russia-germany-oil-pipeline-partially-shut-after-leak
Aug 7, 2023 - https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/section-russia-europe-oil-pipeline-halted-after-leak
POST ONLINE (KAZAKHSTAN) - https://tinyurl.com/yckce72a
GEORGIA TODAY (KAZAKHSTAN) 2018 - https://tinyurl.com/3zeb9zz7
Mirrored - Remarque88
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.