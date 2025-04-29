© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"The EU is the world's biggest scam... It's a dumping ground for politicians who should be in court, not in power."
"And now, the same fraud is pushing Europe into war."
"The only winners are the unelected frauds in Brussels and the war profiteers counting their money."
"It's a total scam. It's always been a scam, and the longer people refuse to see it, the more lives will be destroyed."
Source @steveneugenekuhn
