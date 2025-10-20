Bolton demanding 'DEATH' for traitors - now 18 federal charges related to the unlawful retention & transmission of classified national defense information - footage from Lord Of War

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Bolton demanding 'DEATH' for traitors - now 18 federal charges related to the unlawful retention & transmission of classified national defense information
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1327 followers
69 views • 1 day ago

Bolton demanding 'DEATH' for traitors — footage from Lord Of War

Now Trump calls Bolton 'treasonous' as surrenders to court for 'sharing classified data'.

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton was indicted on 18 federal charges related to the unlawful retention and transmission of classified national defense information.

The charges include eight counts of transmission and 10 counts of unlawful retention of documents, which prosecutors allege he shared with family members. Bolton pleaded not guilty to all charges in an initial court appearance in Maryland on October 17, 2025. 

Adding:  Investigators complete probe into assassination attempt on RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan (Her husband died last month, after a long time in a coma. Since about 2 weeks before that, she had discovered she has breast cancer and receiving chemo.)

Member of a National Socialism/White Power group agreed to track her movements and assassinate her for $50,000

The suspects were detained and are now in custody awaiting trial

