ALEX JONES fined almost $1 BILLION DOLLARS! Kanye West BANNED from Chase Bank!
High Hopes
Published a month ago |
The Right Dissident with Dalton Clodfelter


October 13, 2022


Tonight Dalton Clodfelter discuss Alex Jones being ordered to pay nearly one billion dollars to Sandy Hook families and Kanye West's de-banking from JPMorgan Chase Bank for calling out Jewish influence in the entertainment industry!


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1nvewg-alex-jones-fined-almost-1-billion-dollars-kanye-west-banned-from-chase-bank.html

current eventsalex joneskanye westpoliticssandy hookbannedjewish influenceentertainment industrychase bankfinedjpmorganone billion dollarsdalton clodfelterright dissident

