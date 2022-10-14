The Right Dissident with Dalton Clodfelter
October 13, 2022
Tonight Dalton Clodfelter discuss Alex Jones being ordered to pay nearly one billion dollars to Sandy Hook families and Kanye West's de-banking from JPMorgan Chase Bank for calling out Jewish influence in the entertainment industry!
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1nvewg-alex-jones-fined-almost-1-billion-dollars-kanye-west-banned-from-chase-bank.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.