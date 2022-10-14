ALEX JONES fined almost $1 BILLION DOLLARS! Kanye West BANNED from Chase Bank!

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The Right Dissident with Dalton Clodfelter
October 13, 2022
Tonight Dalton Clodfelter discuss Alex Jones being ordered to pay nearly one billion dollars to Sandy Hook families and Kanye West's de-banking from JPMorgan Chase Bank for calling out Jewish influence in the entertainment industry!
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