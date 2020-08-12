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Silvano Trotta - Ich bin ein Berliner !
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5 views • August 12, 2020
11 août 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4C1LycGoKiA
Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Berlin donne l'exemple au monde ! Vaccins, OMS, Statistiques, Scientifiques italiens, et bien d'autres sujets. La fabrique des santons : www.santons-volpes.com
Sources :
https://www.lesoir.be/318113/article/2020-08-09/coronavirus-une-manifestation-contre-les-mesures-sanitaires-annoncee-dimanche
https://www.santeplusmag.com/coronavirus-les-scientifiques-appellent-les-couples-a-porter-des-masques-lorsquils-font-lamour/
https://www.lepoint.fr/sante/coronavirus-pour-l-oms-il-n-y-aura-peut-etre-jamais-de-vaccin-03-08-2020-2386507_40.php
https://www.sudinfo.be/id234413/article/2020-08-11/le-virologue-marc-van-ranst-peu-optimiste-au-sujet-dun-retour-la-vie-normale-les
https://www.ilgiornale.it/news/mondo/russia-lannuncio-putin-registrato-primo-vaccino-anti-covid-1882876.html
https://www.corriere.it/cronache/20_agosto_11/test-rapido-covid-aeroporti-turisti-3d4072ac-dbd2-11ea-abc9-41b5baff53c0.shtml?&;appunica=true
https://www.usinenouvelle.com/article/la-start-up-nantaise-xenothera-va-pouvoir-lancer-l-essai-clinique-de-son-traitement-contre-le-covid-19.N993284
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T791ToY9mh4
https://www.youtube.com/c/OVALmedia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=llz453RYt4g
https://www.gouvernement.fr/info-coronavirus/carte-et-donnees
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PIDAbiYxyFw
https://www.open.online/2020/08/09/coronavirus-remuzzi-aumento-contagi-buona-notizia/
https://exoportail.com/masques-obligatoires-dans-les-voitures-si-on-roule-les-fenetres-ouvertes-ils-sont-devenus-fous/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8InZueDGWa8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=haaxr3Z8MJs
https://www.stopbitburning.com/
https://www.youtube.com/embed/g_Z1ERUsvQY?feature=oembed
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0siRXaCGUDw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0siRXaCGUDw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=llz453RYt4g
Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Berlin donne l'exemple au monde ! Vaccins, OMS, Statistiques, Scientifiques italiens, et bien d'autres sujets. La fabrique des santons : www.santons-volpes.com
Sources :
https://www.lesoir.be/318113/article/2020-08-09/coronavirus-une-manifestation-contre-les-mesures-sanitaires-annoncee-dimanche
https://www.santeplusmag.com/coronavirus-les-scientifiques-appellent-les-couples-a-porter-des-masques-lorsquils-font-lamour/
https://www.lepoint.fr/sante/coronavirus-pour-l-oms-il-n-y-aura-peut-etre-jamais-de-vaccin-03-08-2020-2386507_40.php
https://www.sudinfo.be/id234413/article/2020-08-11/le-virologue-marc-van-ranst-peu-optimiste-au-sujet-dun-retour-la-vie-normale-les
https://www.ilgiornale.it/news/mondo/russia-lannuncio-putin-registrato-primo-vaccino-anti-covid-1882876.html
https://www.corriere.it/cronache/20_agosto_11/test-rapido-covid-aeroporti-turisti-3d4072ac-dbd2-11ea-abc9-41b5baff53c0.shtml?&;appunica=true
https://www.usinenouvelle.com/article/la-start-up-nantaise-xenothera-va-pouvoir-lancer-l-essai-clinique-de-son-traitement-contre-le-covid-19.N993284
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T791ToY9mh4
https://www.youtube.com/c/OVALmedia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=llz453RYt4g
https://www.gouvernement.fr/info-coronavirus/carte-et-donnees
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PIDAbiYxyFw
https://www.open.online/2020/08/09/coronavirus-remuzzi-aumento-contagi-buona-notizia/
https://exoportail.com/masques-obligatoires-dans-les-voitures-si-on-roule-les-fenetres-ouvertes-ils-sont-devenus-fous/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8InZueDGWa8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=haaxr3Z8MJs
https://www.stopbitburning.com/
https://www.youtube.com/embed/g_Z1ERUsvQY?feature=oembed
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0siRXaCGUDw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0siRXaCGUDw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=llz453RYt4g
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