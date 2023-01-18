Südfrankreich - Hyères und Umgebung, Herbst 2022

Südfrankreich und Meer, Spätsommer 2022: das alte Städtchen Hyères mit Umgebung und der Chapelle Sainte Blaise, genannt "Tour des Templiers" . Ein schönes Templernest, wo auch Ministerpräsidenten gerne weilen...





Lizenzfreie Musik in ihrer verwendeten Reihenfolge (dankeschön!):

"Ipanema daydream" - Bird Creek

"Introitus - omni terra" - C. Hammerl

"Ipanema daydream" (s. oben)

"Malandragem" - Quincas Moreira





