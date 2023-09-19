The Book Of Acts | Pt. 20 - Ananias & Sapphira | Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer

Acts 4:32-37 says, "All the believers were one in heart and mind. No one claimed that any of their possessions was their own, but they shared everything they had. 33 With great power the apostles continued to testify to the resurrection of the Lord Jesus. And God’s grace was so powerfully at work in them all 34 that there were no needy persons among them. For from time to time those who owned land or houses sold them, brought the money from the sales 35 and put it at the apostles’ feet, and it was distributed to anyone who had need. 36 Joseph, a Levite from Cyprus, whom the apostles called Barnabas (which means “son of encouragement”), 37 sold a field he owned and brought the money and put it at the apostles’ feet." We will see a TON of Barnabas throughout the book of Acts We are introduced to him through his offering Imagine having your offering recorded in the Bible: that's a good offering We are intentionally pointed to the generosity of these early believers The Bible does not teach socialism 1st time ever that college students favor socialism over capitalism Free stuff appeals to people Problem with socialism is it enslaves you to the system Early church was not practicing socialism but survival Become a Christian = be killed or be cancelled Odds are we will experience this same type of persecution The persecution bonded the believers together Then there is a dark turn not outside the church but right inside the church Everything is going great and then boom we have a problem in the church Acts 5 Acts 5:1-2 says, "Now a man named Ananias, together with his wife Sapphira, also sold a piece of property. 2 With his wife’s full knowledge he kept back part of the money for himself, but brought the rest and put it at the apostles’ feet." Reminds me so much of Cain & Abel First murder in the world took place over an offering 2 Brothers One grows food One raises livestock It was their provision; job One is a rancher the other a farmer One brings SOME of his fruit Other brings FIRST (best) of his livestock One pleases God; the other displeases God Both bring an offering but only one is acceptable Acts 5:3-11 says, "Then Peter said, “Ananias, how is it that Satan has so filled your heart that you have lied to the Holy Spirit and have kept for yourself some of the money you received for the land? 4 Didn’t it belong to you before it was sold? And after it was sold, wasn’t the money at your disposal? What made you think of doing such a thing? You have not lied just to human beings but to God.” 5 When Ananias heard this, he fell down and died. And great fear seized all who heard what had happened. 6 Then some young men came forward, wrapped up his body, and carried him out and buried him. 7 About three hours later his wife came in, not knowing what had happened. 8 Peter asked her, “Tell me, is this the price you and Ananias got for the land?” “Yes,” she said, “that is the price.” 9 Peter said to her, “How could you conspire to test the Spirit of the Lord? Listen! The feet of the men who buried your husband are at the door, and they will carry you out also.” 10 At that moment she fell down at his feet and died. Then the young men came in and, finding her dead, carried her out and buried her beside her husband. 11 Great fear seized the whole church and all who heard about these events." You bet it did Imagine people dropping dead in church What is the big deal here? They lied Sermon title - If you lie in church you might die in church They lied to cover up their greed Love of money is root of all evil All evil is rooted in GREED Going to teach you a kingdom secret tonight Here is what you have to realize God has placed each of in charge of assets that belong to him for us to properly manage

