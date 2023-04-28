Joe Rogan and Comic Dave Smith Discuss Robert Kennedy Jr's Presidential Announcement Speech

They go to discuss the CIA's suspected involvement in his father and uncle's assassinations, and his book The Real Anthony Fauci:



"His announcement speech last week was really fantastic... The major theme of his speech was that there is this unholy alliance of big business and big government, and they are working together to screw over the American people. And damn if anyone can argue that's not true... He was great at being skeptical about the War in Ukraine, and what the hell are we doing here? He was really great on the COVID stuff.





"And he's a Kennedy. He's not one of these peripheral Kennedys like I married a third cousin. He's Bobby Kennedy's kid; there's something powerful about that... You're a different type of outsider if you believe the CIA killed your uncle and maybe your dad too... That's a real understanding of how evil and corrupt this system is, making him an attractive candidate to me. I like people who recognize how evil and corrupt the system is."





"Have you read The Real Anthony Fauci? Holy Shit. If he hasn't been sued yet, and he hasn't been sued yet, does that mean it's true? He's got so many references in that book. Just when they talk about what they did in the AIDS pandemic. Holy shit... They tested vaccines on foster kids, including babies... AZT was a chemotherapy medicine that was killing people quicker than cancer. When he talks about Arthur Ashe taking AZT and dying very quickly afterward, Arthur Ashe not even having any symptoms before he got on medication."





