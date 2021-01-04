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Le spectre des Kennedy
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18 views • January 04, 2021
Dans cette vidéo, l'auteur met en relief des hasards, des coïncidences, qui relient le passé de John Kennedy Junior (John-John), et les événements politiques qui surviennent aujourd'hui. Vraiment intéressant...
Source de la vidéo et de l'image de couverture :
https://lbry.tv/@filsdepangolin:e/le-spectre-des-kennedy:a
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
Mon Twitter :
@MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
(en cours d’aménagement)
Source de la vidéo et de l'image de couverture :
https://lbry.tv/@filsdepangolin:e/le-spectre-des-kennedy:a
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
Mon Twitter :
@MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
(en cours d’aménagement)
Keywords
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