Job Market about to become more challenging than ever-No more job hiring in 2025 announced
47 views • 1 day ago

In separate figures, hiring plans fell to the weakest level for any August on record and intended job cuts mounted, according to outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.,Corporations simply have decided quietly not to do anymore hiring for remainder of 2025. Source: wowzamagazine.click StreamBroadcaster is the first WordPress theme that seamlessly blends live streaming, video-on-demand, and eCommerce into one powerful platform. Whether you’re a creator, media brand, or online store, you can now stream live content, sell products, manage your schedule, and deliver a premium shopping/viewing experience — all from one place.Find out more details on how streambroadcaster,can help you escape from the more sinister rat race version a monster like Google,has in stored for you.Visit streambroadcaster.cam and let us help you with that escape plan.

newsbusinesseconomymoneyfinance
