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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 08-23
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10 views • August 23, 2021
One good turn deserves another. Remember when the democrats were making up all kinds of stuff with the sole intention of getting rid of Trump no matter what the consequences were? Back then I was saying they were opening up a can of worms that would come back to bite them in the butt. Well, I am back to say, here is the bite, and the democrats are not going to like it. They in fact will raise hell that we had the audacity to do this. But we have to remember. THEY STARTED IT WITH THEIR LIES. Now we are finishing it with the truth.
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