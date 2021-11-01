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The Most POWERFUL Anti-Vax Speech EVER!!!
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3363 views • November 01, 2021
European Union parliament member Christine Anderson gives powerful speech against forced Covid vacciantions, says "I will not be reduced to a mere guinea pig vaccinated with an experimental drug. Let's be clear about one thing, no one grants me freedom, for I am a free person. So I dare the European Commission and the German government, throw me in jail lock me up and throw away the key for all I care. But you will never be able to coerice me into being vaccinated if I, the free citizen that I am, choose not to be vaccinated."
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