My Camper at 8 Years - Sharing its condition along with tips to keep your camper in top shape...
rvacrossamerica
rvacrossamerica
19 followers
60 views • 1 day ago

https://rvacrossamerica.net/my-5th-wheel-trailer-after-8-years-of-full-time-living/

My camper at 8 years. Sharing how it is holding up - and what I've done to maintain it. Full time RV travel CAN be economical and the camper WILL hold up IF its well constructed AND you maintain it.

A tribute to RV Maintenance...

I do a walk-through of the exterior and interior with emphasis on what has failed; what is likely to fail moving forward and what steps I've taken to keep it fundamentally sound AND DRY.


Lots of tips and insights! I welcome your thoughts and feedback - and as always, the post at RVAcrossAmerica.net supports the video.


https://rvacrossamerica.net/my-5th-wheel-trailer-after-8-years-of-full-time-living/


Be sure to visit our "home base" - https://rvacrossamerica.net

Follow us on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/groups/rvAcrossAmerica


RV Travel - Living the life

Best Videos with Current Info for ALL RV'ers... https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWAE2UQd3p-vtWvO3wEJtQK9kBIrEt5ii


rv life, rv travel, rv lifestyle, rv buying tips, rv across america, full time rv travel, full time rv lifestyle, winter in an rv tips, rv maintenance, rv maintenance tips, keeping your rv camper healthy, helping your rv camper to age gracefully
