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Dr Reveals Ivermectin works for Covid 19
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133 views • January 22, 2022
Here is a doctor in front of congress explaining how he and his colleagues who are top in their field have evidence that is being suppressed about the effectiveness of Ivermectin in treating Covid 19 and eliminating the need for hospitalization. The great Plandemic is being revealed as a global takeover of the us and other countries.
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