You’re being played!

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180 views • February 22, 2021
Scott Jensen, February 17, 2021
Do you understand what’s happening? The WHO took their foot off the gas to slow down the number of Covid19 cases - coincidentally, this happened on Inauguration Day!
https://www.facebook.com/1492673654369368/videos/423359705623247
https://www.facebook.com/watch/DrScottJensen/
Do you understand what’s happening? The WHO took their foot off the gas to slow down the number of Covid19 cases - coincidentally, this happened on Inauguration Day!
https://www.facebook.com/1492673654369368/videos/423359705623247
https://www.facebook.com/watch/DrScottJensen/
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