The Exchanged Russian Soldiers are on their way to their Families - First since Ukraine Downed the IL-76 Aircraft, Knowingly Killing their own POW's

"Mom, it's me, please don't cry, I'm home!"

The exchanged Russian soldiers are already on their way to their families

Ukraine and Russia exchanged prisoners using the 195-195 formula.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported this.

This is the first exchange since the downing of the IL-76.

Putin said that the proportions of prisoners of war in Russia and Ukraine are approximately 1 to 10

AFU released photos of Ukrainian POWs that were safely returned by Russia on the 2nd aircraft that day that didn't yet take off. In photos they all looked extremely relieved that Zelensky didn't shoot down the plane transporting them.

ADDING: Putin: The examination established that the Il-76 was shot down by the American Patriot system.

Adding from Russian Ministry of Defense:

⚡️ On 31 January, as a result of the negotiation process, 195 Russian servicemen, who were in mortal danger in captivity, were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In return, exactly 195 AFU prisoners of war were back.

The freed servicemen will be transported by aircraft of the military transport aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces to Moscow for treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions of the Russian Defence Ministry. All those released are being provided with the necessary medical and psychological assistance.

UPD: During the return of the Russian servicemen from the captivity, the United Arab Emirates provided humanitarian mediation.

❗️Putin said that he does not know and does not understand why Ukraine shot down the plane with its prisoners

“Probably someone wants to provoke us into retaliatory action,” he believes.

Putin said that Russia “will push back the demilitarized zone” in Ukraine.

“The demilitarized zone in Ukraine should be at a distance that would ensure the safety of peaceful cities from shelling,” said the Russian President.

Putin has previously stated that the Russian Federation wants to create such a zone along the border between Ukraine and Russia. But at the moment there are no active hostilities there, although there is constant shelling and infiltration by DRG.