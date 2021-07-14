Truth Time!

If you've been following me for awhile, you may know me on Instagram as justice4all11. However, I also have another identity known as _.slideen._

I run The Wolves. We fight for freedom, justice, and equality. We wish for no drama, we have not asked to be brought into any drama, we do not lie, we do not attack anyone without solid proof they are evil. We wish for peace not war. We are here for one reason and one reason only, to help the innocent and bring back total freedom!



If you would like to speak to us, learn more about us, or join us, feel free to contact me on Instagram @ _.slideen._ and I will get back to you ASAP.



We hope that anyone who's heard any rumors about us will come talk to us and listen to our explanation. We would be more than happy to clear up anything and fix any issues we may have caused. As stated above, we only wish for peace, we mean no harm whatsoever to anyone.



We all should be working together, not against each other. We are not each other's enemies, the real enemy is the elites who take away our freedom and censor what we can say or do.



Thank you for your time and we hope you will give us a chance.