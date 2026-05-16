The Pandemic Script Returns, Dr. Leonardo Faedo, Homeopathic Farming, Michael Boldin, Tenth Amendment Center - The RSB Show 5-15-26

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TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: Pandemic Script Returns, Dr. Leonardo Faedo, Agroecology Innovation Insights, Homeopathy Farming Solutions, Doryphora, Michael Boldin, Tenth Amendment Center, Survival Over Submission, Duty Against Tyranny, Compliance Equals Surrender, Socialist Havoc Harvest, Fiat Currency Corruption and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/pandemic-script-returns-dr-leonardo-faedo-agroecology-innovation-insights-homeopathy-farming-solutions-doryphora-michael-boldin-tenth-amendment-center-survival-over-submission-duty-against-ty/