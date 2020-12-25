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Something Weird about the Nashville Explosion
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1239 views • December 25, 2020
There was an audio warning prior to the explosion. "If you can hear this, evacuate the area".
It doesn't get much weirder than this!
https://twitter.com/MDavisbot/status/1342511157060530176
Also: Nashville bombing news links posted a day before it happened:
https://tinyurl.com/ybpygcj4
It doesn't get much weirder than this!
https://twitter.com/MDavisbot/status/1342511157060530176
Also: Nashville bombing news links posted a day before it happened:
https://tinyurl.com/ybpygcj4
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