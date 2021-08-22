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CC-16, Planet "X" - The Destroyer - No One Survives f/Steven Ben-Nun & Professor Truth
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751 views • August 22, 2021
Professor Truth provides commentary on a recent Israeli News Live/Steven Ben-Nun video. The Professor has worked at the Pentagon and Steven has insiders at the Pentagon who have told him that the "Binary Star System" and the Asteroid Fields will soon be here and No One will Survive! In addition a large asteroid is expected off of California before December of this year, and an East Coast Tsunami later in 2022 - 2023. The Aliens/ET's are calling the shots to the world Government's - and are being the current lockdown agenda.
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