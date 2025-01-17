1/17/25: TRUMP: Inauguration Shift, T-ist Threat, PRAY USA!

Go here for further links: https://rumble.com/v6ak0rs-11725-trump-inauguration-shift-t-ist-threat-pray-usa.html 1/17/25: Today, President Trump shifted the Inauguration into the Capital Rotunda and the parade events into the Capital One Arena. Multiple threats presented: drones, radiological materials, Brandon Biggs Prophecy & more. We, the People, must Pray, ongoing, for the safety of Trump and the Inauguration process. God will put His Full Armor over Trump. BE ACTIVE IN PRAYER! WE ARE FREE!





PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!





Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.





President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/





TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777





Pastor Brandon Biggs Prophecy on AJ today:

https://banned.video/watch?id=678ae0cda142a40432cd5f5e





DJI Ends Drone Geo-fencing in DC before Inauguration:

https://www.theverge.com/2025/1/14/24343928/dji-no-more-geofencing-no-fly-zone





World's Largest Battery Power Storage Plant in CA on Fire!

https://www.usnews.com/news/us/articles/2025-01-17/hundreds-ordered-to-evacuate-as-fire-erupts-at-huge-california-battery-storage-plant





Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent thanks Trump for Selecting him as the Best pick & not bc he is gay:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/01/unforgettable-liberal-heads-explode-as-treasury-secretary-nominee/





Listen to “The Blessing”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4





You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!





YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv





For ALL Viewers,10% discount:





LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV





CODE: YAFTV





To Support You Are Free TV:





https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)





https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv





Bitcoin:

1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ





Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://franksocial.com/profile/201326

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv





Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!