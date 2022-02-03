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BASES2017 Speaker Question and Answer first panel
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43 views • February 03, 2022
BASES2017 Ireland Awakens international conference for The Bases project, held in Dublin, summer 2017, first speaker panel, with Katherina Kavungu (Germany), Kerry Cassidy (USA), Dr Mary Helen Hensely (USA-Ireland) Dr Eamonn Ansbro (Ireland),
Hosted by the Dublin ground crew chief, Katherina Kavungu a specialist in some of the deepest trauma therapies required in the subject.
Hosted by the Dublin ground crew chief, Katherina Kavungu a specialist in some of the deepest trauma therapies required in the subject.
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