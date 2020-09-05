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LIVE: Facebook bans my post of me and my son... ("Mission 100 in 30")
Timothy McGaffin II
Timothy McGaffin II
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47 views • September 05, 2020
RED ALERT! This is how bad Facebook is now. Check out this screenshot of a post I made of me and Timmy and me saying that I love Timmy.

Facebook says this post goes against community standards and that it has been removed so no one else can see it.

I am OUT!

Please join me on other platforms I am on that support Free Speech:

Social Media:
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/timothymcgaffinii
Gab: https://gab.com/ChampionsNeverQuit
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/TimothyMcGaffinII
Minds: https://www.minds.com/register?referrer=timothymcgaffinii
USALife: https://usa.life/register/?friend=TimothyMcGaffinII


Video Platforms:

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/championsneverquit

Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/championsneverquit/

This video brought to you by "Mission 100 in 30"

I have a goal of selling 100 Electrolyzed Water machines in 30 days by getting the TRUTH out (letting others know how I feel, sharing my testimony). I have nicknamed this goal "Mission 100 in 30".

Go to: http://www.NeverQuitWater.com

Champions Never Quit,

Cheri McGaffin
Timothy McGaffin II

http://www.ChampionsNeverQuit.com
http://www.NeverNeverNeverQuit.com

Contact Us: https://www.championsneverquit.com/p/contact.html

#ChampionsNeverQuit #WaterOfChampions #Mission100in30
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free speechmike adamsalex jonesron paulbrighteonwar in heavenbitchutetimothy mcgaffin iiwater of championsmedical tyrannygabfacebook censorshipmeweparlermission100in30mission 100 in 30facebook banningbans my post
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy