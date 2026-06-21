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Last Rapture& Repentance Warnings, God Loves You & Sent His only Begotten son Jesus to save us from our sins, if we believe on Jesus, forsake evil, fear God & work righteousness. Ps 32 & Ps 86:5
Just a Messenger of God
Just a Messenger of God
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My final final video before rapture/sudden destruction today June 21 USA time/June 22nd Australia

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ukXrTv-Qpag

But if we walk in the light, as he is in the light, we have fellowship one with another, and the blood of Jesus Christ his Son cleanseth us from all sin. 1Jo 1:7

For thou, Lord, [art] good, and ready to forgive; and plenteous in mercy unto all them that call upon thee. Psa 86:5

1Ch 16:35 

And say ye, Save us, O God of our salvation, and gather us together, and deliver us from the heathen, that we may give thanks to thy holy name, and glory in thy praise. 

Psa 20:9 

Save, LORD: let the king hear us when we call. 

Psa 54:1 

¶ To the chief Musician on Neginoth, Maschil, A Psalm of David, when the Ziphims came and said to Saul, Doth not David hide himself with us? Save me, O God, by thy name, and judge me by thy strength. 

Psa 80:2 

Before Ephraim and Benjamin and Manasseh stir up thy strength, and come2 and save us. 

Psa 106:47 

Save us, O LORD our God, and gather us from among the heathen, to give thanks unto thy holy name, and to triumph in thy praise. 

Isa 25:9 

¶ And it shall be said in that day, Lo, this is our God; we have waited for him, and he will save us: this is the LORD; we have waited for him, we will be glad and rejoice in his salvation. 

Isa 33:22 

For the LORD is our judge, the LORD is our lawgiver,13 the LORD is our king; he will save us. 

Isa 37:20

@valentinamocanu1003


3 years ago


Brothers, the Lord showed me 2 months ago, an extraordinary vision, regarding the DAY OF THE LORD. I saw myself outside, among the people, and suddenly, an immense light, which encompassed everything, coming from above, of an unimaginable force and power, hit us unexpectedly. At that moment, I didn't have time for anything, I just managed to shout: OH MY GOD! I woke up instantly, and I heard a voice in my head (I knew it was the Lord), which told me: GOAL! And then I told him, remembering that in the BIBLE, it is written that the Lord's Day is a day of great auspiciousness, as it has never been before and will never be again, and I asked Him if this is what we must do, when we see this light. The LORD answered me that that LIGHT is HIM and that our GOAL from that moment, for salvation, is to CRY FOR HIM!! What I can tell you, after this experience, is that the ONLY thing we need is FAITH in the LORD. Believe me, nothing will save us on that day, except HIM! Glory to our Lord! AMEN!!!

Mighty To Save | Maranatha! Music (Lyric Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-HLVnPjbSaI

Stand for Truth - David & Annie

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7UkZOKM_xIs

Keywords
healthnewsgodgospellovecrossjesussalvationmiraclerapturefaithliveprophesyskyrealityheartrepentsharehopefastpraypromise
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