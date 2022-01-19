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Problems with 5G & aircraft altimeters explained
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182 views • January 19, 2022
✈️📱 "This is a very serious threat"
🇺🇸 Problems with #5g & aircraft altimeters are explained by ex-senior Department of Transportation official Diana Furchtgott-Roth to @BBCBenThompson
AT&T have now agreed another delay in deploying new C-band spectrum
🇺🇸 Problems with #5g & aircraft altimeters are explained by ex-senior Department of Transportation official Diana Furchtgott-Roth to @BBCBenThompson
AT&T have now agreed another delay in deploying new C-band spectrum
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