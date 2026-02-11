The Fiery Furnace and the Refining of Israel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why do bad things happen to good people? Because refinement is part of the calling. This week, in Episode 1 of a new 4-part series called "If You Love Me", former college professor and mega-church pastor’s wife Melissa Schilling Smith delivers a bold, truth-filled teaching that challenges tradition and restores biblical clarity. Drawing from Scripture and the story of the fiery furnace, Melissa explains why trials are not signs of failure — they are proof of purpose. When the fire is hottest, the Fourth Man still walks among the flames. Discover why the New Covenant does not cancel the Torah, how obedience brings freedom (not bondage), and how to explain these truths to family and friends with love and confidence.