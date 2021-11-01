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TUCKER CARLSON ALEX JONES AND UK COLUMN EXPOSE JUMP IN NONE COVID RELATED DEATHS AS THE JABS ROLL ON
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281 views • November 01, 2021
TUCKER CARLSON ALEX JONES AND UK COLUMN EXPOSE JUMP IN NONE COVID RELATED DEATHS AS THE JABS ROLL ON
https://rumble.com/vojq7p-tucker-carlson-alex-jones-and-uk-column-expose-jump-in-none-covid-related-d.html
Excerpts taken from Infowars, Full show here:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZIFQJJcQp0W7/
https://www.infowars.com/
https://banned.video/
UK Column News - 20th October 2021. Full show here:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EOZ6ptMNy4gL/
https://www.ukcolumn.org
Tucker Carlson and his guest Alex Berenson attempt to explain the surge in death in communities around the world especially in Britain and Germany.
The UK Column analysis the excess deaths with graphs published from the Office of National Statistics (ONS). Also ask why the MHRA the department responsible for the Jab roll out has failed to conduct any studies and make the resulting information available to the public.
The fakestream media remain complicit with there silence and failure to provide reliable truthful journalism.
Sources:
*************
NHS Conf: - https://bit.ly/3BZ2mpJ
ONS Mortality Stats: - https://cutt.ly/5RzQxqA
https://rumble.com/vojq7p-tucker-carlson-alex-jones-and-uk-column-expose-jump-in-none-covid-related-d.html
Excerpts taken from Infowars, Full show here:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZIFQJJcQp0W7/
https://www.infowars.com/
https://banned.video/
UK Column News - 20th October 2021. Full show here:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EOZ6ptMNy4gL/
https://www.ukcolumn.org
Tucker Carlson and his guest Alex Berenson attempt to explain the surge in death in communities around the world especially in Britain and Germany.
The UK Column analysis the excess deaths with graphs published from the Office of National Statistics (ONS). Also ask why the MHRA the department responsible for the Jab roll out has failed to conduct any studies and make the resulting information available to the public.
The fakestream media remain complicit with there silence and failure to provide reliable truthful journalism.
Sources:
*************
NHS Conf: - https://bit.ly/3BZ2mpJ
ONS Mortality Stats: - https://cutt.ly/5RzQxqA
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