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Part 5 of, The Heaven Castle Ship, John Observed the Ship from a SUV? 😲🙄🥱 Is that even Possible?🤣
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10 views • March 11, 2022
Check out what you have been missing; why were you not taught the truth?
Would you like to know the truth?
In the Bible the word "heaven" references space, not a place, similar to the "church" being a people, not a place. Think about it.
Would you like to know the truth?
In the Bible the word "heaven" references space, not a place, similar to the "church" being a people, not a place. Think about it.
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