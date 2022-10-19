Wolf and Dove (Digital Book)

Wolf and Dove is a fairy tale of love and life that follows the paths of two souls. Life has given them different paths, but their love brings them together despite great odds...Enjoy this metaphysical fairy tale. Copyright 2013. No part or likeness may be used without written permission or for monetary gain without consent. Time is urgent for our awakening consciousness and humanity is overdue for a spiritual transformation beyond religion, politics, and carnal desires. We are all connected and we must awaken to our soul connection. Realizing our potential and remembering who we are in soul is essential to the survival of the human race. Dianne Irene dedicates her efforts to human progression and the transformation of humanity in the context of the emergence of global consciousness. A Sad State Of Freedom by Savfk | https://www.youtube.com/savfkmusic Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0) https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... http://humanprogression.org

http://dianneirene.com







