Next SuperFreeze Inbound as the Tropics Shiver

Miami feels like the Arctic, Cuba drops into the 40’s and the Bahamas get 30’s wind chill temperatures, it’s a deep atmospheric shift pushing winter far beyond its usual limits. The Great shift has arrived.
