CIA Agent Confesses: We Created 'Adrenochrome Farms' Where MILLIONS of Kids Are Sold to VIPS

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Adrenochrome farms are operating in the United States trafficking in children who no birth certificates or international documents and who are sold to VIP elites for huge sums of money.
These children do not have official documents but they do have “expiry dates” of 2 to 4 years, due to how often they are raped and abused, after which they are killed “with impunity” or ritually murdered, depending on the preference of their owners.
But don’t take my word for it. This is all according to Robert David Steele, veteran of the US marine corps and a former CIA operations officer, who became one of the most well-placed whistleblowers in history when he blew the lid off the entire global pedophilia control system before a shocked judicial commission.
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