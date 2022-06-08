In Memory of Ron Hatton; He Learned the Game & Paid the Ultimate Sacrifice

Learn more about Ron's 3 most effective products to save you serious money on gas, now available as one package:Ron Hatton figured it all out. Hear his story first hand and you will see why the big boys didn't like him. He sacrificed it all for the people. A hero in his own right. Watch my original 2018 interview where he tells his story. It's amazing.Original Show description:Ron Hatton joins the program to explain how the Automakers purposely decrease gas mileage and cause your engine to run much less efficiently on purpose. He learned this disturbing fact after spending years researching ways to increase performance and efficiency. His years of research has led him to create Gadgetman, a device that gives on average 37% efficiency and works on virtually every make and model on the market. His invention led to very interesting conversations with both Ford and GM as they attempted to buy and shelf his product. He also had interesting problems with the patent office as he explains.Learn more about C60 Complete at- be sure to use the latest coupons. Members of Ebener save 10%.Have you Donated Yet? Fight for Freedom of Speech, learn more & donate @Solutions to keep from getting sick and to reverse mRNA damage - Dr. Joe Nieusma:See my exclusives on SarahWestall.TV or on Ebener (Members of Ebener save 15% on Snake Oil products)! Sign up at SarahWestall.com/SubscribeSupport this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, and more atMUSIC CREDITS: "Cinematic Trailer" by Media Music Group and "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audioCopyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.