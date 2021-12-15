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Inventor of the mRNA Technology Dr. Robert Malone Warns about the Dangers of Vaccinating Children
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60 views • December 15, 2021
Inventor of the mRNA Technology Dr. Robert Malone Warns about the Dangers of Vaccinating Children
"I ask you to ask yourself - as a fellow parent - if you want your child to be part of the most radical experiment in human history.
As a “virologist” he has to spread germ theory BS BUT he says the Truth about kill shots at least.
Btw – he is involved in developing next generation sars cov 2 vaccines.... for virus that does NOT exist in NATURE.
"I ask you to ask yourself - as a fellow parent - if you want your child to be part of the most radical experiment in human history.
As a “virologist” he has to spread germ theory BS BUT he says the Truth about kill shots at least.
Btw – he is involved in developing next generation sars cov 2 vaccines.... for virus that does NOT exist in NATURE.
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