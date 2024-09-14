What Dr. David Martin represents for my work.

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)





Clay Clark: Who is Dr. David Martin, and what does he mean to the work that you do?

Judy Mikovits, PhD: After Plandemic came out, May 8, 2020, Mikki said about to basically defend every word I said, the beautiful people like Rashid Butar. I got a lot of them on my desk right here, and Sherri Tenpenny and others. And then I believe Caroline Chang, or somebody introduced him to David Martin.

He heard what David Martin had to say and realized the movie would be: "he said, she said." So, Plandemic Indoctornation, IndoctORnation that aired first, August 18, 2020, was all David Martin.

When I saw the first rough draft of that on August 18, I couldn't understand. I'm like, wait a minute, Mikki Willis wasn't with me at University of Virginia. Then I saw David Martin. A hero from Charlottesville, why don't we just say? That's why they're attacking him. And he means a lot to me, although we rarely have a chance to talk one on one. I don't think four times in my life I've got to talk to him. But that changed everything, because the scientists would listen to David Martin. The data was right there. The AI wins when you use it for God, as David Martin always has.





