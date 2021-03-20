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Review: Vaccines and adverse effects - Censored (English - Español)
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100 views • March 20, 2021
This documentary represents a reality that has been denounced for years, however, permanent censorship has managed to cover up to this day the terrifying truth revealed in the video, in similar ones, in numerous scientific publications and by various academics who continue to warn about the criminal use and abuse of vaccines in children as well as in the rest of the population.
https://rumble.com/vdnhwh-vacunas-el-video-ms-censurado-de-la-red.html
https://rumble.com/vdnhwh-vacunas-el-video-ms-censurado-de-la-red.html
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