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Homosexuals Obama now Pete Buttigieg Perversion Gov RUiN America
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235 views • February 14, 2020
Homosexuals Obama now Pete Buttigieg Perversion Gov RUiN America
First Closet Gay Obama now Open Pete Buttigieg wants to be President
Perversion in High Places.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Eph6:12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.
related video Creepy Joe Biden can't keep his hands to himself.
https://www.brighteon.com/6021735535001
First Closet Gay Obama now Open Pete Buttigieg wants to be President
Perversion in High Places.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Eph6:12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.
related video Creepy Joe Biden can't keep his hands to himself.
https://www.brighteon.com/6021735535001
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