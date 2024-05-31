Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WHO Officially Announces the Failure of Pandemic Agreement/Treaty
channel image
High Hopes
3204 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
51 views
Published Yesterday

Banned Youtube Videos


May 27, 2024


Intergovernmental Negotiating Body to draft and negotiate a WHO convention, agreement or other international instrument (CA+) on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.


Negotiations to reach a consensus before the World Health Assembly (WHA) have failed and the INB has concluded its work by announcing it has failed.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/GxvHyHGfDu0W/

Keywords
whofailureworld health organizationbanned youtube videospandemic treaty

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket