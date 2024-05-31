WHO Officially Announces the Failure of Pandemic Agreement/Treaty

Banned Youtube Videos
May 27, 2024
Intergovernmental Negotiating Body to draft and negotiate a WHO convention, agreement or other international instrument (CA+) on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.
Negotiations to reach a consensus before the World Health Assembly (WHA) have failed and the INB has concluded its work by announcing it has failed.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/GxvHyHGfDu0W/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.