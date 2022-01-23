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DR PIERRE KORY SHINES LIGHT ON EVIL PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY & THEIR CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY
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420 views • January 23, 2022
"It’s a war that’s been going on for decades and it's waged by the pharmaceutical industry". PS: Natural immunity is much stronger than any vaccines; and it's time to stop sabotaging it, and for everyone to value more healthy habits and nutrition, making our own natural antibodies stronger, not by feeding ourselves with fast food pumped up with toxic chemicals trash, like at McDonald's, Coca-Cola, any smoke, drugs, and stop doing business with those poison distributors.
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