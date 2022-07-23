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Steve Quayle Excavation in Mexico - Proof of Fallen Angel Civilization of Genetic Mutants
Freed From Evil
Freed From Evil
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4015 views • July 23, 2022

This video is a preview of Steve Quayle's mind blowing excavation of Artifacts from Mexico. His full Webinar will occur on July 30th. Be sure not to miss it. This video includes his trailer and a video in which he discusses more in depth some of the things that will be addressed in his Webinar. Then I include some excerpts from a recent interview Steve did with Paul Begley. Link to the Webinar sign up on Doug Hagmann's site: https://www.hagmannreport.com/product/egyptian-alien-connections-americas/ Link to Steve's interview with Pastor Paul Begley: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=za02k9EqypA&t=4536s One of the things I found very intriguing about Steve's information was that the artifacts he found were fluorescent, and he points out that reptiles can see ultra-violet light. This immediately made me wonder about the use of Luciferase in medical products in recent years and the implementation of ultra-violet street lights in many places. Another very important thing Steve brings out is that there has been a recent discovery by Scientists after extensive DNA analysis of mummies, that Pharaoh Ehanton Amenhotep IV was a human alien hybrid. (See Space article May 9, 2021). https://earth-chronicles.com/ufo/new-dna-study-reveals-that-egyptian-pharaoh-ehnaton-amenhotep-iv-was-a-human-alien-hybrid.html

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deceptionaliensufodnarevelationgiantsfallen angelsnephilimhybridssteve quaylemutantsexcavation in mexico
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