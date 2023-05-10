Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A MIT professor who developed the formula for fentanyl, stated in a report to the CCP's Ministry of Security that fentanyl to be used as part of the CCP's national strategy to defeat the US
13 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Wednesday |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p2gkrtz678b

A professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Boston, who developed the formula for fentanyl with taxpayer money, stated in a report to the Chinese Communist Party's Ministry of Security that fentanyl is easy and inexpensive to produce and that a small dose of fentanyl could kill many Americans, to be used as part of the Chinese Communist Party's national strategy to defeat the United States.

波士顿麻省理工学院的一位教授，用纳税人的钱开发了芬太尼的配方，他在给中共安全部的报告中指出，芬太尼的生产简易且成本低廉，小剂量的芬太尼就可以杀死很多美国人，要将芬太尼作为中共国家战略的组成部分，以打倒美国。

@NFSCSpeaks @jfradioshow @nicole7749

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket