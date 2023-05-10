A MIT professor who developed the formula for fentanyl, stated in a report to the CCP's Ministry of Security that fentanyl to be used as part of the CCP's national strategy to defeat the US

https://gettr.com/post/p2gkrtz678b

A professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Boston, who developed the formula for fentanyl with taxpayer money, stated in a report to the Chinese Communist Party's Ministry of Security that fentanyl is easy and inexpensive to produce and that a small dose of fentanyl could kill many Americans, to be used as part of the Chinese Communist Party's national strategy to defeat the United States.

波士顿麻省理工学院的一位教授，用纳税人的钱开发了芬太尼的配方，他在给中共安全部的报告中指出，芬太尼的生产简易且成本低廉，小剂量的芬太尼就可以杀死很多美国人，要将芬太尼作为中共国家战略的组成部分，以打倒美国。

@NFSCSpeaks @jfradioshow @nicole7749

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp



