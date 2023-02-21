Create New Account
Footage Of 6.3 And 5.8 New Earthquake In Turkey! More Damage In Hatay!
In the south of Turkey, a new quake measuring 6.3 nad 5.8 on the Richter scale has caused new worries. Two weeks before this one, the area was shaken by the most catastrophic earthquake in recent memory in Turkey and Syria. The US Geological Survey said that a 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit the border of Syria and Turkey on Monday, February 20.

