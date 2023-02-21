Footage Of 6.3 And 5.8 New Earthquake In Turkey! More Damage In Hatay!

MIRRORED from World Is Dangerous
21 Feb 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7eQQoVR2uKw&t=272s&ab_channel=WorldIsDangerous
In the south of Turkey, a new quake measuring 6.3 nad 5.8 on the Richter scale has caused new worries. Two weeks before this one, the area was shaken by the most catastrophic earthquake in recent memory in Turkey and Syria. The US Geological Survey said that a 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit the border of Syria and Turkey on Monday, February 20.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.