Dr. Colleen Huber. Neither Safe Nor Effective.

Dr. Colleen Huber joins Unscrew the News to discuss her book with 700+ medical studies against the covid vaccines. She discusses patients that she saw and the effects that seem to be a pattern. Shedding is evident in some of her patients, just like the pfizer documents attest to.
Holistic Health, Naturopathic Oncology, Cancer prevention.
Books: Defeat of Covid, Neither Safe Nor Effective, Choose your Foods, Defeat Cancer, Manifesto for a Cancer Patient.
https://x.com/DrCHuber?s=20
https://colleenhuber.substack.com/
https://natureworksbest.com/
https://youtu.be/jRFzTmyGyws?si=6Mwp8IeWAXqQ_4xw
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.