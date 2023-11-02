Dr. Colleen Huber. Neither Safe Nor Effective.

Dr. Colleen Huber joins Unscrew the News to discuss her book with 700+ medical studies against the covid vaccines. She discusses patients that she saw and the effects that seem to be a pattern. Shedding is evident in some of her patients, just like the pfizer documents attest to.

Holistic Health, Naturopathic Oncology, Cancer prevention.

Books: Defeat of Covid, Neither Safe Nor Effective, Choose your Foods, Defeat Cancer, Manifesto for a Cancer Patient.

https://x.com/DrCHuber?s=20

https://colleenhuber.substack.com/

https://natureworksbest.com/

https://youtu.be/jRFzTmyGyws?si=6Mwp8IeWAXqQ_4xw