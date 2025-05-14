North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw large-scale military exercises conducted by the Korean People's Army.

The drills were reportedly aimed at enhancing combat readiness, incorporating lessons learned from North Korean military involvement in counterterrorism operations in Russia’s Kursk region.

Adding:

Minneapolis Officials Brace for Unrest Amid Rumors Trump May Pardon Derek Chauvin

Government leaders in Minneapolis are on alert as rumors continue to circulate about a possible federal pardon for Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted in the death of George Floyd. Multiple sources told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that Governor Tim Walz, the Minnesota National Guard, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, and Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt have all been briefed on contingency plans in the event of civil unrest.

Officials acknowledge that speculation around a potential pardon by Donald Trump has been intensifying, especially with the fifth anniversary of Floyd’s death approaching later this month. As a result, local and state authorities are taking a cautious approach, preparing for any unrest that could flare up if tensions escalate.

Adding to the speculation, Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene publicly called on Trump to pardon Chauvin, writing on X: “I strongly support Derek Chauvin being pardoned and released from prison. George Floyd died of a drug overdose.”