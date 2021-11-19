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Walter Veith - The Three Angels' Messages - Part 4
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65 views • November 19, 2021
After the fall of Babylon is announced, a third angel comes into this fray:
Now probably the most important components of this mighty message come to the fore:
It is about worship. True worship. It is about the question of to whom I personally and faithfully stand.
The Roman Church is calling and it seems that all the Daughters are responding to her call.
Over 1700 years the system has been following the observance of a day that is outside of God's attention.
A false day of worship.
This planet is just being led into a decisive question of human history.
The great battle between light and darkness is palpably breaking out in all its facets.
The earth (every human being) stands now between message and decision.
Where do you stand?
Addional footage: Videoblocks
Music: Audionetwork and Epidemic Sound
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All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
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Now probably the most important components of this mighty message come to the fore:
It is about worship. True worship. It is about the question of to whom I personally and faithfully stand.
The Roman Church is calling and it seems that all the Daughters are responding to her call.
Over 1700 years the system has been following the observance of a day that is outside of God's attention.
A false day of worship.
This planet is just being led into a decisive question of human history.
The great battle between light and darkness is palpably breaking out in all its facets.
The earth (every human being) stands now between message and decision.
Where do you stand?
Addional footage: Videoblocks
Music: Audionetwork and Epidemic Sound
Donation Options
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/ad-africa
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/ad_africa
Other Donation Options: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/donate/
Download All ADMA material: https://downloads.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Online Store: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Alternative Platforms:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ADAfrica
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/adafrica/
Ugetube: https://ugetube.com/@ADAfrica
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adafrica
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveries-Africa:5
All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/albums
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