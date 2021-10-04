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Dr Vladimir Zelenko Takes a BIG RISK by Telling All!
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407 views • October 04, 2021
Dr Vladimir Zelenko Takes a BIG RISK by Telling All!
In early August, 2021, Dr Zelenko testified before an Israeli Rabbinical court that the majority of those “vaccinated” (which is over 80% of the Israeli population) will likely be dead within 3 years.
The uncut video of Dr Zelenko testimony was over two hours long. This one is edited down to the most riveting 23 minutes and it is must-see!
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/dr-vladimir-zelenko-takes-a-big-risk-by-telling-all/
In early August, 2021, Dr Zelenko testified before an Israeli Rabbinical court that the majority of those “vaccinated” (which is over 80% of the Israeli population) will likely be dead within 3 years.
The uncut video of Dr Zelenko testimony was over two hours long. This one is edited down to the most riveting 23 minutes and it is must-see!
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/dr-vladimir-zelenko-takes-a-big-risk-by-telling-all/
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