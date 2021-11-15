NEED TO KNOW NEWS (12 NOVEMBER 2021) WITH JOE OLSON AND MARYAM HENIEN

Pennsylvania appears to be concealing COVID adverse effect and death data to conceal the damage being done by these fake vaccines. Biden's pick for Controller of the Currency espouses an openly communist line and wants to bankrupt the gas and oil industry, which would be catastrophic for the US and its citizens. Biden wants Americans to spy on their fellow Americans to implement his unConstitutional and lawless vaccine mandate for companies with more than 100 employees, which experts on OSHA have eviscerated as having no legal foundation. An ingredient that will conceal heart attacks among children has been added to the jab that will be given to those 5-11 years of age, one more move in the monstrous attempt to murder Americans. And the Kyle Rittenhouse trial exposes corruption in the prosecution and with regards to the administration of justice in the United States.