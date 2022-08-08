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“Taking an Experimental Poisons to Travel?" Snippet of Laura Aboli Interview on Happiness
Dr. Edward Group
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614 views • August 08, 2022

Exclusive look at a bonus interview for members of The Global Healing Institute ~ https://bit.ly/3OSO13D 

Dr. Group interviews Laura Aboli for his upcoming course, “The Secrets of Happiness.” Laura is the Founder of World-Check, a database of Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs) and heightened-risk individuals and organizations, Wealth-X, and The United Democratic International Movement for Awareness and Freedom (UDIMAF). She inspires her viewers to live a life of intention, happiness, and purpose.

The full interview is exclusively for members of The Global Healing Institute -  

 ➤➤ BECOME A MEMBER ~ https://bit.ly/3OSO13D 


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QUOTABLES ➤➤ 

“Pleasure releases dopamine; happiness release serotonin. The more pleasure you seek and the more dopamine you release, the more neurons die. And the more dopamine you produce, the less serotonin you can produce because one down-regulates the other. It's almost like a joke from the universe. The more pleasure that you seek, the less happy you will be. ” - Laura Aboli 

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Dr. Group's online school, The Global Healing Institute. 

Member benefits:

--- Dr. Group’s 6 self-healing courses (dozens of hours of lessons) 

--- Monthly Q&As to ask him anything

--- A private community of healers sharing uncensored resources from around the world 

--- Private invites to wellness retreats and virtual summits

--- Annual guided water fast with the community to reset your body

--- X2 loyalty points and FREE Shipping on all Global Healing orders

--- Upcoming certifications for naturopathic healers 


BECOME A MEMBER ~ https://ghc.us/3NxjnNe 

––––––––––––––

ABOUT DR. GROUP ➤➤ Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, and DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love. 

WEBSITE ➤➤ https://DrGroup.com/ 

SUBSCRIBE FOR MORE EMPOWERMENT ➤➤ http://drgrp.us/subscribe 

–––––––––––––

FOLLOW ON SOCIAL MEDIA ➤➤ 

UNCENSORED Telegram (My preferred channel) - https://t.me/drgroupofficial 

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup/  

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/drgroupoffi...  

Twitter -  https://twitter.com/dr_edwardgroup   

–––––––––––––

DISCLAIMER  ➤➤ The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.


#GlobalHealingInstitute #DrEdwardGroup #LauraAboli

Keywords
healthfreedommindsetnatural healthhealinglife coacheducationinspirationmotivationvaccineconsciousnessholistic healthholistic medicinecommunityhappinessmental healthwellnessmindfulnessroot causeself healingdr groupcovid-19how to healglobal healing institutelaura aboli
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