© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Omicron Log 6 Day 7
Follow
0
Share
Report
110 views • January 15, 2022
Other than the leg pain everything seemed to be heading back to normal. Did I turn the corner or is it just going to return w a vengeance as it has done in the past. We'll see one way or the other but if I had my druthers...
Thanks for coming by folks
Big 3
E
Thanks for coming by folks
Big 3
E
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.