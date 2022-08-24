Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Why Turpentine- (ARCHIVED Radio Show 10.04.20)

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The medicinal benefits of turpentine have been used as a natural remedy for a variety of health problems for generations by many. Although ingesting what’s used as a paint thinner may sound incredibly questionable, it actually is an effective medicine.
Turpentine is actually made by distilling pine resin from the mighty pine tree, while many turpentine brands are made from pine resin, some are actually petroleum based and you want to avoid those.