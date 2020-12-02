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Dr. Linda Lee Tarver Testifies to What is Really Happening in Michigan!!!
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142 views • December 02, 2020
Then Bill Barr comes out today and says there's nothing to see here. The media has coronated Biden, if this isn't overturned by state legislators it will forever put a stain on the United States of America. I live in Michigan, and I should be ashamed. But I'm not ashamed, I'm pissed.
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